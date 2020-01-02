‘I am all set to try out new genres’: Kunchacko Boban

It is well past two decades since Kunchacko Boban made his sensational début in the 1997 movie Aniyathipravu.

The scion of one of Malayalam’s most well-known production banners, Udaya Pictures, his journey as an actor has had its shares of highs and lows. In fact, at one point, he took a brief hiatus from movies. However, his second innings saw him emerge as an actor of substance.

Right now, Kunchacko Boban is keeping his fingers crossed for his upcoming release, Anjaam Paathiraa, which, he says, is a psychological thriller.

In this interview with Friday Review, the actor opens up about his career as an actor, new films and about the joys of fatherhood.

What excited you about Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Anjaam Paathiraa?

When Midhun met me to narrate the script, I thought it would be a light-hearted entertainer like his earlier movies. But this one turned out to be an exciting thriller. I am playing Anwar Hussain, a criminal psychologist who is part of an investigation team that is in pursuit of a serial killer.

About your ongoing projects...

My last two releases, Allu Ramendran and Virus, and also the forthcoming Anjaam Paathiraa and Pada, have me in serious roles. The untitled Jis Joy movie, however, is a feel-good story. Then there are projects with directors Martin Prakkat, Johnpaul George and Shaheed Kader.

After so many years in the profession, what maintains your passion for acting?

Unlike other jobs, acting is never monotonous. You get to play characters of varying shades, work in different situations and interact with a wide range of people. I believe the break in my career was crucial for me as it changed my attitude towards cinema.

Kunchacko Boban | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Looking back, do you agree that you have never really deviated from your comfort zone?

Yes, that is true to a certain extent. But I am planning to step out of that space. I am all set to try out new genres. When I have such a devoted following, it is high time I returned the love by giving my career all I have.

You have had your ups and downs in films. But do people have a perception that you have had it easy in movies?

While I agree that I had an easy start, I had to put in a lot of hard work to sustain my career. Many factors are necessary to maintain a certain stature, right from talent to commitment to persistence and luck. I am used to facing both the good and the bad with a smile. But behind that smile, there is also struggle and sacrifice.

What are your memories about your launch as a young hero in Fazil’s Aniyathipravu and the euphoria that followed?

I feel lucky to have been part of a movie that became such a huge hit. However, the credit should go to the director. In fact, I was initially reluctant to do the role. I always wanted to be a normal guy and, honestly, success never went to my head.

You continue to be seen as a heartthrob...

Of course, it’s nice to hear that, although there are many from the younger crop of actors who are more suited for that tag (laughs). On a professional level, such an image has become an obstacle in trying out new characters. I find it odd that even when I am called on stage for an award for my role as a villain, my description is still focused on ‘a romantic hero’.

Has your experience helped you face harsh reviews, criticism and failure?

I have always believed that criticism helps you realise what you lack. I have faced failure and that has made me stronger. In an industry where numbers count, obviously there will be pressure on you when there are setbacks. I search for new openings and ideas then. I make it a point never to sit and brood. I break away from the routine, go for long drives or spend more time with my family.

How do you rate yourself as an actor?

From comments that were limited to my looks or appearance, the discussions have now moved on towards the detailing of my characters. For example, last year, my characters in Allu Ramendran and Virus were totally different. From the so-called ‘star aura’, the focus has shifted to nuances of such roles. I feel there has been some refining that has happened to me as an actor. I believe that such learning and polishing of skills are part of a never-ending process.

You are now a father. Has life changed after the birth of the little one?

(Smiles) Priorities have changed and I feel I have become more patient now.