GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega will premiere new films at Tribeca 2024

With over 13,000 submissions, this year’s festival will present 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries, with half of the films in competition directed by women

April 18, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega

Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega

The 2024 Tribeca Film Festival has announced its lineup of features boasting an impressive lineup celebrating women’s voices in cinema. With over 13,000 submissions, this year’s festival will present 103 feature films from 114 filmmakers across 48 countries, with half of the films in competition directed by women.

Among the lineup, Michael Angarano’s Sacremento shall be premiering at this year’s festival starring Kristen Stewart, Michael Cera, and Maya Erskine.

Maya Erskine, Michael Angarano, Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart in a still from ‘Sacremento’

Maya Erskine, Michael Angarano, Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart in a still from ‘Sacremento’

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ movie review: Kristen Stewart shines in Rose Glass’ sophomore sapphic nightmare

Audiences can look forward to fresh Best Actress nominee, Lily Gladstone’s performance in Jazzy, the latest work from Morrisa Maltz.

Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux and Lily Gladstone in a still from ‘Jazzy’

Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux and Lily Gladstone in a still from ‘Jazzy’

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ movie review: Martin Scorsese’s slow-burn look at the troubling birth of enterprise is frustratingly opaque

Also premiering is Tiffany Paulsen’s Winter Spring Summer or Fall, featuring Wednesday co-stars, Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White, starring opposite each other.

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White in a still from ‘Winter Spring Summer or Fall’

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White in a still from ‘Winter Spring Summer or Fall’

‘Beetlejuice 2’ drops first trailer, a follow-up to Tim Burton’s macabre cult classic

Opening the festival is the world premiere of the Hulu documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton.

Other highlights in this year’s features lineup include the world premieres of documentaries about Liza Minnelli, Harry Belafonte, Avicii, Linda Perry and the New York premiere of Dawn Porter’s Luther Vandross documentary, Never Too Much.

The 23rd edition of the Tribeca Festival is set to run from June 5-16 in New York City

Cannes 2024 lineup: Titles from Yorgos Lanthimos, Francis Ford Coppola and Trump film ‘The Apprentice’ to compete at festival

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.