‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ trailer: Docu-series promises an in-depth portrayal of the infamous brigand’s life and legacy

Interestingly, Netflix, earlier this year, came out with ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’, which also followed the rise and fall of the dreaded smuggler

November 24, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’

Poster of ‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ZEE5 has announced a new Tamil original docu-series titled Koose Munisamy Veerappan. The series is set to stream on the platform from 8 December in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu. 

A statement from the makers read, “The series provides a deep dive into the life and escapades of the forest bandit, Koose Munisamy Veerappan. Through an interesting blend of real-life footage and firsthand accounts from individuals who were close to him, as well as the officials who tirelessly sought to capture him, the series will vividly portray Veerappan’s enigmatic persona and his criminal legacy. What sets this series apart is the fact that it will be primarily narrated by Veerappan himself, revealing his entire life story and uncovering unknown truths about the events that happened around him.”

“Veerappan, the infamous figure who haunted the dense forests of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and parts of Kerala for nearly three decades, met his end in a dramatic encounter with the Special Task Force (STF). While his legacy is now a part of history and police archives, the upcoming ZEE5 Tamil original series. Koose Munisamy Veerappan is a unique and distinctly Tamil narrative, by Veerappan himself, providing a fresh perspective,” the makers added. 

Interestingly, Netflix, earlier this year, came out with The Hunt for Veerappan, which also followed the rise and fall of the dreaded smuggler. Koose Munisamy Veerappan is directed by Sharath Jothi. Created by Jeyachandra Hashmi, Prabhavathi RV and Vasanth Balakrishnan, the series is produced by Prabbhavathi RV’s Dheeran Productions. The series’ cinematography is by Raj Kumar PM while the music and editing are by Satish Raghunathan and Ram Pandian respectively. 

Watch the trailer of Koose Munisamy Veerappan here:

