Kollywood actor Mano dies in Deepavali car accident

Kollywood actor, comedian and talented mimicry artist Mano, who had appeared in several televison programs, died in a tragic car accident that occured on Monday.

Many friends, fans and well-wishers from the industry took to Twitter to post their condolences, saying that their good friend was no more.

Mano’s wife was also in the car, and is now admitted in the ICU Unit at Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai. They have a seven-year-old daughter.

The actor is remembered by audiences for his role in the film 2010 Puzhal, directed by Azhagu. During the course of his career, he has been a television host, part of several reality shows, and a dancer and mimicry artist.