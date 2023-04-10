‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ trailer: Salman Khan bashes goons, turns saviour for Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

April 10, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The trailer for Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil actioner Veeram. The Hindi version stars Salman alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and others.

Bhaijaan (Salman), who is just called Bhaijaan, is a buff do-gooder living with his three younger brothers. He falls for Pooja’s character, who obviously cannot call him that. So she shortens it to ‘jaan’. Later, she introduces Bhaijaan - or, in her case, just ‘jaan’ - to her bhai, or ‘annaya’, played by Venkatesh.

Let the terms of address not confuse you. The plot is simple: Venkatesh has sworn off violence even as his family is threatened and attacked by a rival gang. To protect them, Bhaijaan bends some rules, dusting up goons in secret while providing superfluous explanations like, “This is not violence, but self-defense.”

Like his previous film, Radhe, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan looks aimed at hardcore Salman fans. As the intertitles promise, the film is full of ‘face-breaking, bone-cracking, neck-twisting, hammer-hitting’ action. Some of his looks are tributes to Wanted and Bodyguard. There are seven composers in all, including Salman veterans like Himesh Reshammiya and Sajid Khan.

Telugu star Ram Charan has a cameo appearance alongside Salman and Venkatesh in the song ‘Yentamma’.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing in theatres on April 21.