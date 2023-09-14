‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ new trailer: Of love and betrayal

September 14, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon has debuted a new trailer. The film, a period crime western starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro, is set to open in theatres worldwide on October 20.

Killers is based on journalist David Grann’s book of the same name, about the murders of wealthy Osage Indians in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.

In the film, DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a war hero and nephew to De Niro’s scheming prospector. The new trailer offers a closer look at the relationship between Ernest and Mollie (Lily Gladstone), an Osage woman.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Martin Scorsese revealed he re-wrote the film so that it’s not just “about all the white guys”. Instead, it is Ernest and Mollie’s marriage that will provide the emotional fulcrum to the story.

Killers of the Flower Moon opened to positive responses at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film was earlier slated for a limited theatrical release on October 6. However, producers Apple Studios have now opted for a global rollout on October 20, followed by a streaming premiere on Apple TV+ on a later date.