'K.G.F: Chapter Two' to release June 3 on Amazon Prime Video

Yash's blockbuster movie "K.G.F: Chapter Two" will make its streaming debut on Prime Video on June 3.

In a statement, the Amazon streamer announced that the film will be available to its subscribers in five languages: Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the period action drama is a sequel to Yash's 2018 blockbuster "K.G.F: Chapter One".

The multilingual movie was released in theatres countrywide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on April 14.

"K.G.F: Chapter Two" takes forward the story of Yash's Rocky, an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

"His name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy. He is a hero and a saviour to the people of Narachi. While trying to fulfil his promise to his mother, he must face many obstacles in the form of Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen," the official synopsis of the movie read.

"K.G.F: Chapter Two" also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.