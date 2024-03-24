GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kevin Bacon to return to ‘Footloose’ high school after 41 years

Students at the Payson High School, Utah, triumph with the #BaconToPayson campaign to grab the actors attention on TikTok

March 24, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon | Photo Credit: VICTORIA WILL

After a social media campaign spearheaded by students at Payson High School in Payson, Utah, actor Kevin Bacon has announced his return to the institution where he shot the cult classic, Footloose, over 40 years ago. The students initiated the #BaconToPayson campaign, leveraging TikTok to recreate scenes from the movie and even mastering the iconic “Footloose” dance in a bid to grab Bacon’s attention.

In response, Bacon expressed his admiration for the students’ efforts in a video, acknowledging their creativity. He commended their involvement with SixDegrees.org, his foundation, and their commitment to community service.

Actor Kevin Bacon starts #IStayHomeFor challenge during Coronavirus lockdown

Bacon’s upcoming visit holds significance as 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Footloose. His return to Payson High School not only commemorates the enduring legacy of the film but also coincides with the school’s imminent relocation, making it a poignant farewell to the institution where the movie magic unfolded four decades ago.

Reflecting on his journey with Footloose, Bacon shared insights into his initial reluctance towards the role and how it conflicted with his aspirations as a performer. Despite his initial reservations, Bacon has come to embrace the cultural impact of Footloose, often paying homage to the role that catapulted him to stardom.

‘Leave the World Behind’ movie review: This Julia Roberts apocalyptic chiller is leisurely and lethal  

