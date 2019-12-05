Kazhcha-Niv Indie Film Fest 2019 showcases 12 independent films from across the country, all for an entry fee of ₹1

Notwithstanding the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), cineastes in the city can relish another feast of films, with the third edition of the four-day Kazhcha-Niv Indie Film Fest (KIFF) to be held from December 6.

With the focus on indie films, KIFF, this year, screens 12 films from various languages across the country. “We had invited entries for selection two months ago and our team also got in touch with independent filmmakers before drawing up the final list of 12. However, unlike the previous two editions, documentary films have not been included since we have introduced a competition for the best film,” says Jiju Antony, secretary of Kazhcha Film Forum.

On the inaugural day on Friday (December 6), Biriyaani (Malayalam), Pariah (Bengali) and Humania (Malayalam) will be screened, while the following day Aamis (Assamese), Gamak Ghar (Maithili) and Domestic Dialogues (Malayalam) will be shown. On December 7, watch Bitter Chestnut (Pahari, Hindi and English), Ka Kha Ga Gha Nga (Malayalam) and Nimtoh (Nepali). The concluding day features Eeb Allay Ooo (Hindi), Runanubandha (Bengali) and Oru Rathri, Oru Pakal (Malayalam).

Jiju says the festival endeavours to spotlight stand-out indie films that fail to gain attention otherwise. “It’s also a platform to showcase worthy art-house films rejected by other festivals. Some of these movies could not get commercial releases. They highlight certain hard-hitting themes, which are narrated artfully,” he adds. Interestingly, the organisers charge a “symbolic” delegate registration fee of ₹1.

The jury comprises Tamil writer and activist Kutti Revathy, Delhi-based art curator and art critic Johny M L and Mumbai-based film critic Sanjay Wadhwa, while Mythili Sai Meera, a Class 11 student of Njaraneeli Tribal School on the outskirts of the city, will be a non-voting member. “The inclusion of a school student is to help provide a different perspective without any perceived bias, especially as someone not directly associated with film criticism. It also helps other jury members to gain an idea about the viewpoint of the young generation,” says Jiju.

The festival, to be held at Lenin Balavadi, Vazhuthacaud, features a plethora of “side events”, including talks and cultural programmes. Panel discussions on ‘Aesthetical drift in festival platforms and challenges for indie films’ moderated by Johny ML, ‘Indie cinema: ideological conflicts and enmity’ chaired by cinephile CP Dinesh, ‘Women empowerment: the need for women capturing the platforms’ moderated by poet Anitha Thampi and ‘Jury selects movies, who selects the jury?’ led by film critic C S Venkiteswaran will be held on respective days.

Discussion forum ‘Reflections’ will be based on the films, after each screening. “This in the format of a modified Q&A,” points out Jiju. Another highlight is the night session ‘Bridge’ aimed at “reducing the gap between the artiste and the audience” that begins at 9 pm. Under the segment, the first day features ‘Kadhaleela’, a story performance based on Unni R’s short story Leela by Akash Sheel with light and sound effects. ‘Cholkazhchavarthanam’ on December 7 sees a talk between poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar and Dr Balachandran along with poetry recitation. ‘Cinema Paatu’ on the third day has band Kumbareez – The Tribe belting out covers of old Malayalam songs. On the concluding day, ‘Pattum Paavakoothum’ will see a puppet show by Italian puppeteer Sarah Andreis accompanied by musicians Ratheesh Eettillam and Devanarayanan.

A ‘Mobile filmmaking’ contest, open to all, will also be held. The theme for the entries will be announced during the inauguration ceremony and participants can submit their works by December 9 morning. The winner will be announced at the conclusion of the festival.

The festival is organised by Kazhcha Film Forum in association with Niv Art Centre.