Kavin - Andrea Jeremiah team up for ‘Mask’; Vetrimaaran to produce the film

Actors Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah are collaborating on a new film titled Mask. Director Vetrimaaran, known for producing films like Kaaka Muttai, Visaranai and Vada Chennai, is bankrolling the film under his Grass Root Film Company banner along with SP Chokkalingam’s Black Madras Films.

Kavin, who was recently seen in Star, took to X to share the news along with stills from the film’s launch ceremony.

So this happened… :)



Double thank you, #Vetri sir.🙏🏼



For taking the time to grace us with your presence in our movie "Star".



For breathing life into our fiction and making it a captivating reality.#TheUniverseDoesFallInLoveWithAStubbornHeart :)



— Kavin (@Kavin_m_0431) May 17, 2024

The actor also shared a video from the event.

Mask will be directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok and will also star Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana Chandhoke.

GV Prakash Kumar is in charge of music for Mask while RD Rajasekhar is in charge of cinematography. Said to be a dark comedy thriller set in Chennai the film will go on floors from the last week of May.

Meanwhile, Kavin will next be seen in director Nelson’s maiden production Bloody Beggar. On the other hand, Andrea has films like Pisasu 2 and Manushi coming up.