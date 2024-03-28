GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Katy O’Brian of ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ fame joins cast of ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

O’Brian is also known for her roles in ‘The Mandalorian’ and Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

March 28, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Katy O’Brian

Katy O’Brian | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Katy O’Brian, recognized for her role in A24’s upcoming Love Lies Bleeding, has been confirmed to join the cast of the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible series. Deadline reports that O’Brian’s character in the upcoming spy thriller remains undisclosed.

With its latest installment last year - Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - the blockbuster franchise revolves around the adventures of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, and his team of operatives as they undertake dangerous missions worldwide. O’Brian will join returning cast members such as Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg in this latest installment.

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ review: Tom Cruise ups the ante once again and succeeds in style

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed previous films in the series, and produced by a team including Cruise, the eighth film was originally scheduled for release on June 28th but has been postponed to May 23, 2025, due to delays stemming from the Hollywood strikes last year.

O’Brian’s casting follows her well-received performance in Rose Glass’s upcoming thriller, Love Lies Bleeding, in which she stars across Kristen Stewart; as well as appearances in series like The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ trailer: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian star in delirious queer romance from Rose Glass

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.