Kathryn Bigelow to direct new thriller film for Netflix

After almost seven years since the release of her last feature film, Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is returning with a film set at Netflix. The announcement was made during the streamer’s upfront presentation on Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film follows a group of White House officials “scrambling to deal with an incoming missile attack on the U.S.” The report adds that the film’s tone will be in the same vein as Zero Dark Thirty, Bigelow’s 2012 hit film on the hunt for Osama bin Laden.

Netflix did not confirm any of the above details during its presentation.

Bigelow is best known as the first woman to win an Oscar for best director, an accolade she got for 2006’s The Hurt Locker. Bigelow has helmed popular films such as the vampire thriller Near Dark (1987), Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze starrer Point Break (1991), and the James Cameron-written sci-fi film Strange Days (1995)

After 2017’s Detroit, Bigelow hasn’t made a feature film; she directed an Apple commercial and a short film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also served as an executive producer on the 2019 action film Triple Frontier.

The director was earlier set to direct Netflix’s adaptation of David Koepp’s disaster novel “Aurora,” however, as per report from the New York Times, she has exited the project.