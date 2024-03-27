GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kartam Bhugtam’, starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz, gets release date

Directed by Soham P Shah, the psychological thriller film is set to release in cinemas on May 17

March 27, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Kartam Bhugtam’

A poster for ‘Kartam Bhugtam’

Kartam Bhugtam, a psychological thriller film starring Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz, will release in cinemas on May 17, the makers have announced.

Directed by Soham P. Shah, known for films like Kaal (2005) and Luck (2009), Kartam Bhugtam explores ancient concepts of astrology and karma. The film’s title roughly translates to’what goes around, comes around’ or ‘as you sow, so shall you reap’.

Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor’s horror-comedy titled ‘Kapkapiii’

Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany are also featured in the cast.

Talking about the film, Shreyas Talpade said in a statement, “For me, Kartam Bhugtam embodies a universal truth - what goes around, comes around. The mystery lies in the unpredictability of when and how karma unfolds. When I heard the title, I was immediately drawn to the film, confident that its story would be as unique and compelling as its name.”

Kartam Bhugtam will have a nationwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

