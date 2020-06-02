Karnam Malleswari’s biopic is a multi-lingual film

Weightlifter and the first Indian woman medallist at the Olympics, Karnam Malleswari’s life is set to take shape on the big screen after Kona Venkat of Kona Film Corporation and MVV Satyanarayana of MVV Cinema made the announcement to release a biopic feature on the Padma Shri awardee, coinciding with her 45th birthday on June 1.
The biopic will be multi-lingual and will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Filmmaker Sanjana Reddy will helm the project. Details about the cast, the film’s title and the rest of the crew will be announced at a later date.
Another production venture bankrolled by Kona Venkat, Nishabdham, starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan, was set for release before the COVID-19 lockdown enforced a delay.
