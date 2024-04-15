‘Karma’: Randeep Hooda comments on death of Sarabjit Singh’s killer

April 15, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Actor Randeep Hooda has lauded the killing of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, the alleged murderer of Sarabjit Singh, by unknown gunmen in Lahore.

Hooda had portrayed the character of Sarabjit, an Indian man accused of spying and terrorism by Pakistan, in the 2016 Hindi film Sarabjit.

Sarabjit Singh was stabbed and killed by fellow inmates while serving a death sentence in a Lahore prison.

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder, was killed by unidentified bike-borne gunmen in Lahore on Sunday.

“KARMA,” Randeep Hooda wrote on X, adding “Thank you ‘Unknown Men’ Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been serve.”

Hooda was recently seen in the biopic, Swatantra Veer Savarkar.