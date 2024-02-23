GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Crew’ to release on March 29

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Crew’ is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey

February 23, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

PTI
New posters for ‘Crew’

New posters for ‘Crew’

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer Crew is set to arrive in theatres on March 29, the makers announced on Friday.

ALSO READ
Hindi films to watch out for in 2024: From ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Fighter’ to ‘Metro... In Dino’

The upcoming comedy movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, Crew is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures announced the release date of the movie on their official Instagram account. The same post was shared by Kareena, Tabu, and Sanon.

“Time to Risk it. Meet our #Crew! #TheCrewInCinemasMarch29,” the post read.

ALSO READ
‘Jaane Jaan’ movie review: Jaideep Ahlawat shines next to Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma in this hillside thriller

The makers also unveiled the first look posters of Kareena, Tabu and Sanon as air hostesses, and revealed that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.

Crew marks the third collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea post the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding and last year’s Thank You for Coming.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.