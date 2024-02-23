Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Crew’ to release on March 29

February 23, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer Crew is set to arrive in theatres on March 29, the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming comedy movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, Crew is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures announced the release date of the movie on their official Instagram account. The same post was shared by Kareena, Tabu, and Sanon.

“Time to Risk it. Meet our #Crew! #TheCrewInCinemasMarch29,” the post read.

The makers also unveiled the first look posters of Kareena, Tabu and Sanon as air hostesses, and revealed that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.

Crew marks the third collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea post the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding and last year’s Thank You for Coming.