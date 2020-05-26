Karan Johar reveals that his house staff have tested positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said two members of his household staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine. In a statement, Johar said that the building has been sterilised after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was informed about the same.

“I’d like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms,” he said.

The filmmaker said the family members and other staff are currently not showing any symptoms but have taken swab test, the result of which was negative.

“But will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon. These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe,” he added.

As of Monday, Maharashtra reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, taking case count to 52,667 and fatalities to 1,695.