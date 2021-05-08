Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19

The actor termed the virus a “small-time flu” which has gotten too much press

Actor Kangana Ranaut revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Thalaivi star posted a picture of herself practising yoga and wrote that she was planning a trip to Himachal, and hence took a test.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.”

Kangana continued in her post, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

The actor has continued to be active on Instagram by posting updates and videos. Earlier this week, Twitter permanently suspended actor Kangana’s account on the platform following a series of controversial tweets over the prevailing situation in West Bengal, which triggered sharp reactions on social media.

Earlier this month, Kangana had also taken to Twitter to urge people to plant more trees as the demand for oxygen in India keeps rising with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The actor stated that the government must announce "relief for nature" also as we are forcefully drawing oxygen from the environment.

“Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees,” Kangana wrote.

She added, "Along with announcing more and more oxygen for humans, governments must announce relief for nature also, people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality, for how long we going to be miserable pests only taking never giving back to nature?"