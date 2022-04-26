Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ to launch trailer, NFTs at Cannes 2022

April 26, 2022

VistaVerse is set to launch the first metaverse experience with Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ movie NFTs and theatrical trailer at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

Fantico, a Vistas Media Capital company, will launch its first metaverse experience in VistaVerse in partnership with Raaj Kamal Films International’s upcoming film Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The project will also offer Vikram NFTs, which will be a ticket to the experience, and many more utilities like unique artwork of characters, digital avatars, props, posters, film memorabilia, fan interaction moments, private screenings, and access to invite-only VistaDome parties. The limited-edition Vikram NFTs will be launched on the 18th of May, 2022 at Cannes Film Festival amongst the global film fraternity. Commenting on the launch of Vistaverse, Kamal Haasan said, “It has been a pleasure to be a part of Fantico, and I look forward to Vistaverse which is uniquely placed to create a bridge between fans, fandom and talent in a language and platform that the youth today relates to. I am sure this will set a benchmark for more creators to use this disruption of content by blockchain for their future endeavours.”



