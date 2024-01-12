Kamal Haasan’s ‘KH 237’ announced; to be helmed by action choreographers Anbariv

January 12, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The action choreographers Anbariv, known for working in films like KGF, Beast, Leo and Salaar are turning directors. The brothers will be helming Kamal Haasan’s 237th film.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by the veteran actor along with R Mahendran under their Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Anbariv had previously worked with Kamal in Vikram and all of his upcoming films including Indian 2, Thug Life and Kalki 2898 AD.

This comes after speculations that Anbariv will be making their directorial debut with an action film that will star director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh. Lokesh confirmed that talks for such a film had earlier happened, but their busy commitments made them give up on it.

The rest of KH 237’s cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, Kamal has Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2, Thug Life and an untitled film with director H Vinoth in various stages of development.