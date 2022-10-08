Movies

Kamal Haasan is back with latest season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Star Vijay’s hit Tamil show, is set to be launched this Sunday. Actor Kamal Haasan returns to host the show.

This season will have a fresh set of contestants entering a re-designed Bigg Boss house. For over a hundred days, amidst multiple cameras to monitor them, the contestants will battle it out to win the title.

The redesigned house looks colourful and features intriguing set pieces. The prison cell inside the house — where drama is known to be at its peak — has been redesigned to resemble a birdcage.

Apart from celebrities from the film industry, members of the audience will also feature in the show. “A major reason why viewers of all age groups are glued to their television screens for over a hundred days is that the show lets the viewers identify themselves with the characteristics of the contestants. Emotions run high as they are introduced to a closed environment with no contact with the outside world. These contestants, who have gone through a rigorous selection process, promise to bring to the table their skills, strategy, and most of all, their honest emotions,” reads a statement from Star Vijay.

The inaugural episode will be aired on Star Vijay this Sunday from 6:30 pm onwards. The show will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

