GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kalvan’ trailer: GV Prakash takes on a herd of elephants in this actioner

Directed by cinematographer PV Shankar, the film is set to release in theatres on April 4

March 24, 2024 03:54 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
GV Prakash in a still from ‘Kalvan’

GV Prakash in a still from ‘Kalvan’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film, Kalvan, is here. The action drama directed by cinematographer PV Shankar also features Bharathiraja, Ivana and Dheena in the lead.

The trailer begins with a news announcement about a herd of elephants that has entered the Panamkaadu forests through the Kadambur forest. Due to this, the villagers of Iruttipalayam are being ordered not to venture into the forests. And this seems to have created the perfect opportunity for GV Prakash and Dheena’s characters to execute their ‘plans,’ details of which are vague in the trailer. Soon, as expected, the lead characters encounter the herd of elephants.

‘Rebel’ movie review: A politically-charged story let down by shoddy filmmaking

From the title of the film (meaning thief) and trailer, it seems as if the film questions who the real thief is: humans who encroach on the forest or the inhabitants of the forest who take back what was rightfully theirs?

Written by Shankar and Ramesh Aiyappan, Kalvarn also stars G Gnanasambandam and Vinoth Munna. The film has cinematography by Shankar himself, editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta, songs composed by Prakash and music scored by Revaa.

Produced by G Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory production banner, Kalvan is set to release in theatres on April 4.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.