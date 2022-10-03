Movies

Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky' to arrive in cinemas on December 9

Kajol’s upcoming film Salaam Venky, directed by veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy, is all set to hit screens on December 9. The film is billed as an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with challenges.

Kajol took to her official Twitter account on Monday to share the release date of Salaam Venky.

The upcoming movie is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Kajol was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. She is also set to make her web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.


