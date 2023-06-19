HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kajal Aggarwal’s 60th film titled ‘Satyabhama’

The film is written and directed by Akhil Degala 

June 19, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Satyabhama’

First look of ‘Satyabhama’ | Photo Credit: @MsKajalAggarwal/Twitter

The title of Kajal Aggarwal’s 60th film was released yesterday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Titled Satyabhama, the film is written and directed by Akhil Degala.

Kajal took to Twitter to share the title and a glimpse video which features her as a cop.

Satyabhama is said to be a crime thriller and is produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The rest of the cast details are yet to be disclosed.

Sri Charan Pakala is composing music for Satyabhama which will have cinematography and editing by Singham Mohit Krishna and Kodati Pavan Kalyan respectively.

Check out the glimpse video here...

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.