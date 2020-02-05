Kajal Aggarwal unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been immortalised with a wax figure at the popular Madame Tussauds gallery in Singapore, thereby becoming the first actress from the south Indian film industry to be given this honour. She follows in the footsteps of other actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and other Bollywood stars to have their statues made at Madame Tussauds.

Nisha and Kajal Aggarwal

Her sister and actor Nisha shared pictures from Madame Tussauds along with the family, posting, “Kajal, I am short of words to express how I feel right now. My heart is filled with pride and I am beaming with glory and so many emotions. I am ecstatic more because I know all the hard work and sacrifices it’s taken over the years for you to get here. This achievement is massive - you are now etched in time for generations to see. Congratulations my love! I hope you are able to soak in what this actually means. I wish you all the happiness and the ability to beat your competition that is you (the wax figure) wishing you love and light always.”

Kajal Aggarwal with her family

Kajal had earlier posted on social media that this was a “fabulous culmination” to her decade, “I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this one’s for each one of you.”

She will next be seen in Paris Paris (the Tamil remake of Queen) as well as Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.