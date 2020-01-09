Movies

Justin Bieber reveals on Instagram that he’s battling Lyme disease

Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease, in an Instagram post on Wednesday

Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease, in an Instagram post on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Singer added that things will be explained further in a documentary series that he will debut on YouTube soon

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has said that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks.

The 25-year-old singer shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, reports cnn.com.

 

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote.

He added: “These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly. You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!”

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

The Baby hitmaker’s news comes after he released his first new solo single in more than four years last week titled Yummy. It came on the heels of his ‘ex’ Selena Gomez’s single Lose you to love me also after four years.

Bieber married Hailey Baldwin last year.

He is not the only celebrity who has come out and spoken about Lyme disease. Singer Avril Lavigne previously spoken about her struggle with the disease.

Roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, according to the CDC, leading to joint pain and swelling.

