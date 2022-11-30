'Just Cause': Scarlett Johansson to lead series based on John Katzenbach novel

November 30, 2022 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson is all set to lead her upcoming limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel Just Cause at Amazon.

According to Variety, a straight-to-series order has been placed for the project by Amazon. Johansson will play her first significant television role in this.

Just Cause, which was first released in 1992, revolves around Miami reporter Matt Cowart. Madison "Madi" Cowart is the name of the character that Johansson will be portraying, according to a source with knowledge of the production. In the story, a death row inmate who claims to be innocent writes Cowart a letter. Along with the inmate's case being weak, additional atrocities are also becoming apparent as the inquiry progresses.

Just Cause will be written and executive produced by Christy Hall, and executive produced by Johansson under her These Pictures label. These Pictures' head of TV Zara Duff will manage the production, and Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will also executive produce. The studio is Warner Bros. Television.

This will be the second time the novel is being adapted for the big screen. In 1995, Sean Connery, Blair Underwood, Laurence Fishburne, Ed Harris, Ruby Dee, and Kate Capshaw starred in a cinematic adaptation of the book.