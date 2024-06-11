Julianna Margulies won’t be part of ‘The Morning Show’ season 4

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies won't return for the upcoming fourth season of the award-winning drama series The Morning Show. Sources told Variety that the decision was made before the controversy stirred by a podcast that featured Margulies last year.

The actor was offered a one-episode appearance in season four of the Apple TV+ show that she turned down, they said. Margulies, also known for films such as Snakes on a Plane and The Upside, joined The Morning Show in the second season as journalist Laura Peterson, who becomes Bradley Jackson's (Reese Witherspoon) love interest.

While Laura and Bradley break up early in season three, the former's arc continues through the remaining episodes. According to insiders, Margulies has been asked about her interest in returning for a potential fifth season of the acclaimed series, set around a network broadcast morning news programme.

ALSO READ:‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 review: The guilty pleasures are back in the newsroom

In November, the actor made derogatory comments about the Black and LGBTQ community while discussing the war in Gaza. During the podcast, she also said lesbian critics of Israel "offended (her) as a lesbian" since she played one on The Morning Show. Margulies subsequently issued an apology for her remarks.