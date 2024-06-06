GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Marion Cotillard joins season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’

The actor joins an ensemble cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie

Published - June 06, 2024 11:48 am IST

PTI
Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 show on May 02, 2024 in Marseille, France.

Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 show on May 02, 2024 in Marseille, France. | Photo Credit: MARC PIASECKI

French cinema star Marion Cotillard is joining the cast of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Showfor the fourth season.

The Oscar-winning actor will be a part of the starry ensemble that includes big names such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

The Morning Show revolves around the highly competitive world of morning news in America and the lives of those anchoring the segment.

The ‘Morning Show’ and life after #MeToo

Cotillard is set to play the character of Celine Dumont, who is described as a savvy operator from a storied European family.

The third season ended on a cliffhanger with Aniston's Alex Bradley outsmarting her love interest Paul (Hamm) when she realises that he was trying to take over the network by illegal means.

Cotillard was last seen in the Apple TV+’s climate change anthology Extrapolations"

She is known for her roles in Two Days, One Night, Rust and Bone, From the Land of the Moon, Allied, The Immigrant, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception. Cotillard won an Oscar in 2008 for her role in La Vie En Rose. Both Aniston and Witherspoon also executive produce the show.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.