Julia Roberts teaming up with Luca Guadagnino for new movie ‘After the Hunt’

Guadagnino, known for movies ‘A Bigger Splash’, ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Suspiria’, will direct the movie from a script by Nora Garrett

March 27, 2024 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

PTI
Julia Roberts.

Julia Roberts. | Photo Credit: AP

Hollywood star Julia Roberts will headline filmmaker Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming feature film After the Hunt. Guadagnino, known for movies A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria, will direct the movie from a script by Nora Garrett, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julia Roberts says she turned down romantic comedies for 20 years

The film centres on a college professor who faces a crossroads in confronting her own dark past when a standout student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues. The project, which hails from Imagine Entertainment, has been acquired by Amazon MGM Studio. Guadagnino will also produce alongside Imagine’s Mandelbaum and Brian Grazer.

ALSO READ:‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya and Luca Guadagnino bring spiky tennis romance

Roberts was most recently seen in Netflix's Leave the World Behind, co-starring Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. She also featured alongside George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise. Guadagnino‘s latest film is Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. The movie will be released in US theatres on April 26.

