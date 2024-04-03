‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ gets R-rating for strong violence, brief nudity

April 03, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux has been rated ‘R’ by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in the United States for “strong” violence and language, “some sexuality” and “brief full nudity”, reports stated. The film, marking Joaquin Phoenix return in the title role, along with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, will open in cinemas on October 4, 2024. The trailer of the film is schedule to drop next week, on April 9.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a follow-up to Phillips’ R-rated 2029 blockbuster Joker. The film told the origin story of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a mentally unstable man who gradually transforms into the DC Comics supervillain.

In the new film, Arthur will be joined by Gaga as Harley Quinn, his romantic interest and partner in crime. An audio teaser of Gaga’s character was recently released by Warner Bros.

A poster featuring the film’s two leads striking a pose is also out.

The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMoviepic.twitter.com/CI334J49nh — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 2, 2024