GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ gets R-rating for strong violence, brief nudity

A sequel to ‘Joker’ (2019), Todd Phillips’ film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

April 03, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ 

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ 

Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux has been rated ‘R’ by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) in the United States for “strong” violence and language, “some sexuality” and “brief full nudity”, reports stated. The film, marking Joaquin Phoenix return in the title role, along with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, will open in cinemas on October 4, 2024. The trailer of the film is schedule to drop next week, on April 9.

Joker review: A (Joaquin) Phoenix from the ashes

Joker: Folie à Deux is a follow-up to Phillips’ R-rated 2029 blockbuster Joker. The film told the origin story of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a mentally unstable man who gradually transforms into the DC Comics supervillain.

In the new film, Arthur will be joined by Gaga as Harley Quinn, his romantic interest and partner in crime. An audio teaser of Gaga’s character was recently released by Warner Bros.

A poster featuring the film’s two leads striking a pose is also out.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.