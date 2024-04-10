GIFT a SubscriptionGift
John Cena on Vin Diesel’s and Dwayne Johnson ‘Fast and Furious’ feud: “There can only be one alpha”

Diesel and Johnson seemed to have buried the hatchet as the latter had a cameo in a ‘Fast X’mid-credit scene last year

April 10, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

PTI
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena fight during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena fight during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field | Photo Credit: Tim Nwachukwu

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has shared his opinion on the long-standing feud between Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, saying there can only be "one alpha" in the project at a time.

‘Ricky Stanicky’ movie review: John Cena is fun, the film isn’t

Johnson, who joined the action franchise with 2011's Fast Five as Luke Hobbs, had a fallout with lead star Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of 2021's F9: The Fast Saga.

Cena, 46, joined the cast of F9: The Fast Saga in the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother of Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. He told Dax Shephard on the Armchair Expert podcast: "There's certainly rumours about that. I can't deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two. There can only be one."

‘Fast X’ movie review: Dom and his family still on a roll despite balding tyres, thanks to Jason Momoa 

Before their beef, Johnson had also starred in the sequels Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and Furious 7 (2015). His character's popularity led to a spin-off film titled Hobbs & Shaw (2019) co-starring Jason Statham.

Diesel and Johnson seemed to have buried the hatchet as the latter had a cameo in a mid-credits scene in the 10th film in the franchise, Fast X, which released last year.

