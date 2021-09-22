John Boyega joins cast of historical epic film ‘The Woman King’

The film is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries

“Star Wars” alum John Boyega will feature alongside Academy Award-winner Viola Davis in the upcoming movie “The Woman King”.

Touted as a “historical epic, the movie will be helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who earned praise last year for her Netflix action movie “The Old Guard”, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also featuring actors Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch, the film is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Davis will play the role of Nanisca, the general of the all-female military unit.

Nanisca and Nawi (Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, fought the French and neighbouring tribes who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

Boyega will essay the role of Dahomey’s ruler, King Ghezo.

Dana Stevens wrote the original screenplay, with the current draft from Stevens and Prince-Bythewood.

“The Woman King”, which comes from TriStar Pictures, will be produced by Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions.

Boyega is best known for portraying Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy: “The Force Awakens” (2015), “The Last Jedi” (2017) and “The Rise of Skywalker” (2019).

He most recently featured in Steve McQueen-directed dramaseries “Small Axe”.