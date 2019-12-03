Movies

Joaquin Phoenix is PETA ‘Person of the Year’

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix   | Photo Credit: Richard Hartog

more-in

Previous winners include Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey, Olivia Munn and Alicia Silverstone among others

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix has been named 2019 ‘Person of the Year’ by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Phoenix is vegan since the age of three and has been a longtime supporter of the animal rights organisation.

He recently appeared in PETA’s “We Are All Animals” billboards in Times Square and on Sunset Billboard as he promoted legislation to ban travelling wild-animal circuses.

“Joaquin Phoenix never misses an opportunity to turn the spotlight away from himself and onto animals’ plight and to set a great example of walking the vegan walk,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Previous PETA ‘Person of the Year’ winners include Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey, Anjelica Huston, Olivia Munn, Eva Mendes and Alicia Silverstone.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
celebrity
animal
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 3:20:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/joaquin-phoenix-is-peta-person-of-the-year/article30148494.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY