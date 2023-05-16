HamberMenu
Jersey No 10, a Kannada film on hockey releases on May 19

Model Adyah Thimaiah makes his debut as a director and screenplay writer with Jersey No. 10 which tells the story of the relationship between a grandfather and grandson

May 16, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

Shilpa Anandraj

Adyah Thimmaih M releases his film, Jersey No. 10 this week. Adyah directs, acts and has also written the story and screenplay for the film. “I have done cameos in a few films (including Villain), but wanted to make a film on a hockey player as I have played the game in Karnataka,” says the 29-year-old.

The film is not a biography nor is it based on any true life incident, says Adyah. “The focus is on hockey as I felt there were no Kannada films that spoke about the game. My mother, Chondakki Thimmaiah gave me the idea and I have woven fiction and romance around the game.”

Jersey No. 10 talks about the journey of a grandfather and his grandson, played by Adyah. Award-winning actor, HG Dattatreya, plays his grandfather. Thriller Manju, Chandan Achar, Anusha Sanchaya and Mandya Ramesh also star.

The film, explains Adyah, attempts to create entertaining content. “Vijay Prakash, Rajesh Krishnan, Zubin Paul and Aishwaraya Rangarajan have sung for the film.” Jersey No. 10 has been shot in Coorg, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

Adyah started as a model (Kingfisher, Levista and Volvo to name a few) and has been involved in amateur theatre in Bengaluru. “I have done over 200 ramp walks and then started writing extensively. Today I have five stories that can be converted into screenplays. I started with Jersey No. 10.”

Always wanting to be an actor, Adyah waited till he finished his civil engineering before taking the plunge. The film is produced Adyah and Lalu Thimmaiah and is co-produced by Rashin Subbaiah MD and will be released under the Adyah Koteshwara Films banner on May 19.

