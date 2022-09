Jean-Luc Godard, French New Wave film director, dies at 91: report

Reuters September 13, 2022 14:33 IST

Godard was among the world’s most acclaimed directors, known for classics “Breathless” and “Contempt”

Jean-Luc Godard. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, died on September 13 aged 91, French newspaper Liberation said, citing people close to the Franco-Swiss director. Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known for classics such as "Breathless" and "Contempt", which pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.



