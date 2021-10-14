Movies

Jason Segel joins ‘Ted Lasso’ team for Apple series ‘Shrinking’

Jason Segel  

Actor Jason Segel has joined hands with “Ted Lasso” team of Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein for comedy series “Shrinking” at Apple TV Plus The trio will write and executive produce the series, with Segel also set to star, the streaming service said in a statement.

Segel will play a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

The 10-episode series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

“Shrinking” marks the second Apple Original for Segel, who is set to star in the upcoming film “The Sky is Everywhere”, based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name.

The actor, known for starring in show “How I Met Your Mother” andthe film “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”, recently created and featured in AMC show“Dispatches From Elsewhere”.

Goldstein stars and serves as writer on Apple’s“Ted Lasso”,which is showrun and executive produced by Lawrence.

The Jason Sudeikis-led series recently broke records as the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, and won a total of seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein.


