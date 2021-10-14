Jamie Lee Curtis dresses up as her mum’s ‘Psycho’ character to ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

The actor returns as Laurie Strode in the latest edition of the horror series to once again face off against her nemesis Michael Myers

“Halloween Kills” actor Jamie Lee Curtis channelled her mother Janet Leigh’s iconic character in “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of the film in Hollywood this week.

Wearing the same buttoned and belted light blue dress and a blond wig, Lee Curtis completed the look with a bloodied shower curtain over one arm.

The actor is no stranger to fancy dress, having turned up as an orc to the “Warcraft” premiere in 2016.

Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode in the latest edition of the horror series to once again face off against her brutal knife-wielding nemesis Michael Myers.

“It’s an allegory for a lot of things,” Lee Curtis said on Tuesday, when asked to describe the latest “Halloween” film.”It’s very much a story of our times. It’s about people not listening, it’s a little bit about misinformation, it’s a lot about rage and trauma, rage and trauma colliding.”

Lee Curtis broke into Hollywood with her role of Strode in the 1978 original version of “Halloween”. She’s since returned in one form or another for five more “Halloween” movies.

“I don’t understand why people love escapist scares and yet it’s given me my entire creative life,” Lee Curtis said.

“I don’t try to psychoanalyze what that means. I just know that people like it and we like to deliver it and it’s sort of been the great privilege of my many, many years in show business.”

“Halloween Kills” will be released both in theaters and on Universal’s streaming platform Peacock on Oct. 15.