HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

James McAvoy to star in horror thriller film ‘Speak No Evil’

The feature centres on a family that takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare

April 18, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Washington

ANI
James McAvoy.

James McAvoy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hollywood star James McAvoy is all set to star in the upcoming horror thriller film Speak No Evil. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a U.S.-based media outlet, the film is an official remake of the Danish psychological horror thriller Gaesterne.

Speak No Evil is all set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2024. The feature centres on a family that takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake will be helmed by filmmaker James Watkins, who will also write the film. He previously helmed projects like Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, as well as an episode of Black Mirror.

Christian Tafdrup directed the original feature Gaestrene, which was nominated for 11 Danish Film Awards, the country's equivalent to the Oscars, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

McAvoy received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Professor Charles Xavier in 2011's X-Men: First Class and its sequels. He also appeared in It: Chapter Two. On the small screen, he recently starred in HBO's His Dark Materials and Netflix's Sandman.

Related Topics

thriller films

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.