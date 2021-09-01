Movies

James Bond flick ‘No Time To Die’ to premiere in India on September 30, new trailer released

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in ‘No Time to Die’  

The long wait for the next James Bond film is over for the franchise fans as “No Time to Die”, which will see Daniel Craig as 007 one last time, is set to release across theatres in India on September 30, Universal Pictures announced Wednesday.

The official handle of the @007 Twitter account posted the final international trailer of the movie and announced the release date.

“No Time To Die”, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga also stars several popular artists including Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (from Spectre), Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q and, Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M.

The final trailer portrays the cast in intense action sequences with the message, ‘Wait Is Over’.

“No Time To Die” will feature James Bond as he leaves active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

“No Time to Die” will release in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and Bengali later this month.

The film franchise, one of the longest running in the cinema history, has a huge fan base in India.

The first James Bond movie “Dr No”, starring Sean Connery as the fictional British spy who prefers his martinis ‘shaken, not stirred’, released in 1962.

“No Time to Die” is the 25th James Bond movie, which comes after a gap of six years. The last 007 movie in the franchise was 2015’s “Spectre”.

 


Comments
