‘Jalsa’ trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah star in intense thriller

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film is set to release March 18 on Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film is set to release March 18 on Amazon Prime Video

The trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s Jalsa has been released.

The film also stars actors like Rohini Hattangadi, Surya Kasibhatla, Manav Kaul, Kashish Rizwan, Shafeen Patel, Vidhatri Bandi, Mohammad Iqbal Khan and Ghanshyam Lalsa.

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa.

Here is the official synopsis for the film: “A hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.”

Jalsa is set to release March 18 on Amazon Prime Video