Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ arrives May 1 on Netflix

Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ also stars Manoj Bajpayee

‘Genda Phool’ star appeared in a video with co-star Manoj Bajpayee on Instagram to announce the release date

Mrs Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to debut on Netflix on May 1, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The thriller, which stars Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan.

“See you on the premiere on 1st of May for ‘Mrs Serial Killer’,” Fernandez said in a video with co-star Manoj Bajpayee, which was shared on Netflix India’s Instagram account.

 

The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: “When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent.”

Bajpayee and Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller Kriti.

“Mrs Serial Killer” also stars “Uri: The Surgical Strike” actor Mohit Raina.

Comments
