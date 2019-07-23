‘Jackpot’ trailer: Jyotika and Revathy revel in this buddy comedy

Jyotika is back as a police officer after Naachiyaar (2018) – and this time, she is out for laughs. In the Tamil movie Jackpot, Jyotika and veteran actor-director Revathy are paired together in a variation of the buddy comedy.

The trailer for Jackpot, directed by Kalyaan and produced by actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment banner, shows the Raatchasi actor playing a kick-ass cop, who punches, stomps and kicks stuntmen 15 feet high up in the air. The trailer was released on the occasion of Suriya’s birthday — a neat little gesture from his wife!

The film also stars Mansoor Ali Khan, Anandraj, Motta Rajendran and Yogi Babu among others.

The trailer opens with Khan asking Anand Raj if it is Raghavan or Walter Vettrivel, Anbu Selvan IPS or Durai Singam that he needs help dealing with (listing out screen cop characters played by Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj and Suriya). Then Jyotika and Revathy make their entrances... twice (mass hero style)... first riding in on a Royal Enfield two-wheeler and the second in a police patrol jeep.

We are to assume that Jyothika plays an inspector and Revathi a veterinary doctor. But if Kalyaan’s prior with Gulaebaghavali is anything to go by, chances are that the stars may be playing an extended version of Robin Hood in real lives (there’s a dialogue where Jyothika says, “Ini intha ulagathula illamai illama ozhikalaam”). But these Robin Hoods hate stealing as well. So what do they do? We need to wait until August 2 to find out.

But along the way, there are a lot of broken chairs, injured stuntmen, high flying action sequences with Jyothika and a catchy, mass hero background music as well. So, when Motta Rajendran asks in the trailer, “Epdi? Mass ah?”... we have no choice but agree.