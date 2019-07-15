Jyotika's next film titled ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’

Actor Jyothika is teaming up with director JJ Fredrick for a forthcoming outing titled Ponmagal Vandhal, the first look of which was launched on Monday. Starring an ensemble cast that includes names like K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, PratapPothen and Pandirarajan in pivotal roles, Ponmagal Vandhal has music by Govind Vasantha.
Reported to be a thriller, the film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and is expected to be released later this year.
Meanwhile, Jyothika was last seen in the social drama Raatchasi, in which she played the role of a headmistress. She also awaits two releases — Jackpot and an yet-untitled project with Karthi.
Please Email the Editor