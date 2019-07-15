Jyotika's next film titled ‘Ponmagal Vandhal’

Actor Jyothika is teaming up with director JJ Fredrick for a forthcoming outing titled Ponmagal Vandhal, the first look of which was launched on Monday. Starring an ensemble cast that includes names like K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, PratapPothen and Pandirarajan in pivotal roles, Ponmagal Vandhal has music by Govind Vasantha.

Reported to be a thriller, the film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and is expected to be released later this year.

First-look of Jyotika’s next film | Photo Credit: Twitter

Meanwhile, Jyothika was last seen in the social drama Raatchasi, in which she played the role of a headmistress. She also awaits two releases — Jackpot and an yet-untitled project with Karthi.