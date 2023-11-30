HamberMenu
It’s a wrap for Vijay Sethupathi - Rukmini Vasanth’s ‘VJS 51’

The makers took to social media to confirm the news and shared photos from the last day of the shoot which happened at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia

November 30, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the sets of ‘VJS 51’

A still from the sets of ‘VJS 51’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vijay Sethupathi is reuniting with director Arumuga Kumar after the 2018 black comedy Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. The shooting of the untitled film, which will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame, has been officially wrapped up. 

The makers took to social media to confirm the news and shared photos from the last day of the shoot which happened at the Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia. 

The post also confirmed that the film’s title and the first look will be revealed soon. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Rajkumar and Divya Pillai

With music by Justin Prabhakaran, the film, tentatively titled VJS 51, is produced by the filmmaker’s home banner 7Cs Entertaintment. 

