It’s a wrap for Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

July 15, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Just a few days ago, Vijay wrapped up shooting for his portions in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. It’s now known that the film’s production has also been completed. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the news.

IT'S A WRAP FOR #LEO 🔥🧊

125 Days of shoot in 6 months!



Thanks to the entire CAST AND CREW who have put their souls into this film!



This journey has been yet again been very close to my heart and personal! 💛

Proud of you boys! 💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/BLv9wZP508 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 14, 2023

Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and dance choreography by Dinesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master).

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo is set for a release on October 19 this year.