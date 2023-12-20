It’s a wrap for Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’

December 20, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The team of Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba on Tuesday night celebrated the wrap of the film. The party was hosted by producer Aanand L Rai. Writer Kanika Dhillon shared several images from the bash featuring the film's cast Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal. Jimmy Sheirgill who also attended the party is expected to be a part of the film.

Kanika also penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram, expressing gratitude to the Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba team.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.