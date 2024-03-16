GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s a wrap for Mrunal Thakur - Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’

Directed by Parasuram and with music by Gopi Sunder, the film marks the duo’s reunion with Vijay after ‘Geetha Govindam’

March 16, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from ‘Family Star’

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from ‘Family Star’ | Photo Credit: @dilraju/YouTube

We had previously reported that Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for a film titled Family Star for which the makers recently released the teaser. It’s now known that the film’s production has been completed.

It’s official: Vijay Devarakonda’s ‘Family Star’ to clash with Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’

Taking to social media, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news via a video featuring the lead actors along with its director.

‘Family Star’ teaser: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur team up for a quirky family drama

Directed by Parasuram and with music by Gopi Sunder, the film marks the duo’s reunion with Vijay afterGeetha Govindam. The film has cinematography by KU Mohanan, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh and art direction by A.S. Prakash.

Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma serves as the creative producer of the film. The film is set to release in theatres on April 5.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.