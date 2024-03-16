It’s a wrap for Mrunal Thakur - Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’

March 16, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

We had previously reported that Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for a film titled Family Star for which the makers recently released the teaser. It’s now known that the film’s production has been completed.

Taking to social media, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the news via a video featuring the lead actors along with its director.

Directed by Parasuram and with music by Gopi Sunder, the film marks the duo’s reunion with Vijay afterGeetha Govindam. The film has cinematography by KU Mohanan, editing by Marthand K Venkatesh and art direction by A.S. Prakash.

Family Star is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma serves as the creative producer of the film. The film is set to release in theatres on April 5.