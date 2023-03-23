Israeli Film Festival 2023 to commence in Chennai today

March 23, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

An Israeli Film Festival is set to commence today in Chennai. Organised by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with the Consulate General of Israel to South India, Bengaluru, the film festival is set to be held till 25th March (Saturday) at the Tagore Film Centre NFDC at Music College Road in Chennai.

Ms Tammy Ben-Haim, the Honourable Consul General of Israel to South India, will inaugurate the festival today in the presence of Ms Limor Bletter, Deputy Consul General of Israel to South India; Ms Rohini Gauthaman, Head of NFDC Regional Office Chennai; Mr Sivan Kannan, President of Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation; and Mr Ravi Kottarakara, the President of South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, Chennai.

Here’s the schedule of the Israeli Film Festival 2023