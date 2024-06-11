‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ trailer: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan in a Gen-Z romance

The trailer for Ishq Vishk Rebound was unveiled on Tuesday. Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal, the film is a modern-day follow-up to the 2003 romantic-comedy Ishq Vishk, which featured Shahid Kapoor in his debut role.

The new film centres on two couples going through the rigmarole of modern dating. Emotions run high when four youngsters — played by Rohit, Pashmina, Jibraan and Naila — find their bonds tested as they grapple with breakups and rebounds.

“With terms like breadcrumbing, ghosting, and benching becoming the new norm, this film delves into the complexities of today’s relationships,” read a note from the makers.

Rohit Saraf rose to fame with Netflix romantic comedy series Mismatched. He has also appeared in films like Ludo, The Sky is Pink and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. Pashmina Roshan is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan.

Produced by Tips Films Limited, Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to release in theatres on June 21.